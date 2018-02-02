'MLB The Show 18' News: Gameplay Trailer Set To Be Released on Feb. 5

PlayStation official website New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 'MLB The Show 18's' cover athlete

The long baseball-less winter is going to end relatively soon for fans. But for those who cannot wait until late March for the return of regular season MLB action, they may be interested in seeing the upcoming "MLB The Show 18" game.

The aforementioned game is the latest installment in what has turned into one of the major sports video game franchises.

Details about the upcoming game are still hard to come by, although developers are about to change that soon.

Spotted recently by Operation Sports, the game's official Twitter account revealed that a new gameplay trailer is expected to be released on Feb. 5. The GIF accompanying the tweet does not really offer much of a preview as it does not even run long enough to show if the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits the pitch thrown by Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

Fans have been waiting a while now to hear about which new features and improvements developers may be introducing in "MLB The Show 18."

Again, details are still largely unavailable, though developers have revealed that they are adding "more than a few bat flips."

Bat flips are actually somewhat polarizing among baseball fans, with some seeing them as unnecessary embellishments, while others love seeing their favorite players showing a little bit of flair.

Along with the additional bat flips, players may also see a returning feature in the upcoming game.

According to an earlier report from Geek Culture Podcast, Retro Mode is set to be brought back in the next installment of "The Show."

Retro Mode was first introduced in "MLB The Show 17," and it provides players with an old school gaming experience that can be enjoyed on a modern console.

Hopefully for fans, the soon-to-be released gameplay trailer reveals which other features are being brought back.

"MLB The Show 18" is set to be released on March 27.