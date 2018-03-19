'MLB The Show 18' News: Latest Trailer Counts Down to the Arrival of Series' Newest Installment

Fans who have pre-ordered the game will be able to start playing on March 23

The 2018 MLB regular season will get underway on March 29, but baseball fans don't need to wait until then to see their favorite ballplayers in action. "MLB The Show 18" will allow fans to start making new baseball memories a few days before the regular season begins.

As noted in a new trailer for the game, players who have pre-ordered this year's installment of the series will be able to start playing on March 23.

Fans who have pre-ordered the game will be able to participate in "First Pitch Weekend." Thanks to the early access, those who have pre-ordered will have a headstart over the other fans.

Everyone else will be able to start playing on March 27.

Included in this year's entry are several new features, ranging from ones that will change the experience at the ballpark to others that will have a more profound impact on gameplay.

Earlier posts on the PlayStation Blog have detailed the changes players can expect to see.

Players should be able to see plenty of new animations utilized in the game, and they may be able to gaze upon some additional home run celebrations, too. Dynamic crowds have also been added, and they should help make each game feel like a real afternoon or night at the ballpark.

The Road to The Show mode for "MLB The Show 18" is also going to come with some new features not included in earlier installments of the series. This time around, players will have to work with Archetypes and manage Attribute Caps if they want to unlock the full potential of their created character.

Franchise mode has also been updated, and it will now ask players to focus more on the finer points of being a general manager if they want to be successful.

More news about "MLB The Show 18" should be made available in the near future.