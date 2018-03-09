'MLB The Show 18' News: Learn More About the New Features Included in the Road to the Show Mode

New Archetypes are meant to help facilitate the creation of 'more believable' players

PlayStation official website 'MLB The Show 18' will be released on March 27

Road to The Show is coming back in "MLB The Show 18," but it is going to be a bit different from how fans may remember it.

A number of new features are set to be included in the mode this year, beginning with more customization options.

According to a new post on the PlayStation Blog, work has been put in to make sure that a created player's skin tone will more natural and realistic. Developers have also paid more attention to the virtual hair follicles to make sure they grow and react to the environment naturally as well.

It was revealed previously that a new Batting Stance Creator, which can be seen in a video provided by GameStop, will be featured in the game. This is also expected to be useful in the Road to The Show mode.

Another big change coming to the mode has to do with new features known as Archetypes.

Archetypes essentially govern the growth of a player and will enable the created character to improve in specific ways.

Examples of Archetypes expected to be included in the game are "Ball Hawk," "Bat First," "Control Freak," "Defensive Cannon," "Field General," "Flame Thrower," "Good Hands," "Mr. Reliable," "Plain Filthy," "Power Corner," "Powerhouse," "Solid Option" and "The Wizard."

Each Archetype will come with a specific set of strengths and weaknesses.

Developers have introduced Archetypes so that fans will be able to create "more believable" players inside "MLB The Show 18."

Attribute Caps will put limits on how good a player can be in certain aspects of the game like hitting, pitching, fielding and baserunning.

Developers have also made changes to how players can improve.

This time around, players will have to perform well on the field if they want to consistently improve. Focus Training Choices will provide created players with other ways to get better.

Lastly, created characters can now learn and get better with some help from their teammates, so players will not want to pass up an opportunity to obtain some wisdom from the veterans.

Fans will be able to check out the revamped Road to The Show mode as soon as "MLB The Show 18" is released on March 27.