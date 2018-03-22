'MLB The Show 18' News: Preview Video Runs Down the New Features in Upcoming Game

Gameplay and mode-specific changes among those included

PlayStation official website A bunch of new features are included in 'MLB The Show 18'

With "MLB The Show 18" nearing its worldwide release, now is a good time to take stock of the additional features that have been included in this latest installment of the series.

To quickly get fans up to speed, developers recently published a new video that highlights the main additions.

First off, there are additional features that impact gameplay.

Developers have touted the new ball physics included in the game, and these will become noticeable once players start putting the baseball in play. Just like some of the Major League Players of today, the game is also taking launch angles into account whenever balls are hit.

Weather effects will also impact ballspin, adding a new wrinkle to the pitching aspect of the game.

Fans should also notice that the tagging animations have been improved and that is due in part to the introduction of a new engine.

Game presentation has also been improved.

Players are expected to be provided with an experience that better simulates TV broadcasts, and new commentator Mark DeRosa is also going to offer his insight while contests unfold.

Even the crowds are going to be different this time around, and yes, rain delays are possible inside "MLB The Show 18."

Developers have also applied changes to the modes included in the game.

Players created for Road to The Show mode will now have to adhere to Attribute Caps and Archetypes and training has been changed as well. Meanwhile, Franchise mode will now feature specific phases that align with the typical schedule that baseball general managers follow.

Diamond Dynasty has been updated quite a bit as well, with new Immortal Cards and the Programs Paradigm feature now included.

Last but not least, players will now be able to create their own batting stances.

Baseball fans don't have to wait that much longer for "MLB The Show 18," as it will hit stores on March 27.