'MLB The Show 18' News: Recently Released Videos Showcase the New Three-Inning Mode

PlayStation official website 'MLB The Show 18' will be released on March 27

Pace of play is currently an important issue in MLB, and while fans, players and people in the league are trying to come up with ways to shorten game times, "MLB The Show 18" is rolling out a feature that is also designed to appeal to those baseball lovers who enjoy the game but do not necessarily have the luxury of spending a chunk of their day in front of the TV.

Just recently, developers released a new trailer that showed off three-inning games.

The name of the new addition hinted very clearly at what it is all about as it provides players with a way to go through the game in a hurry.

Developers indicated in the video that the new mode will "pack 9 innings of action into 3 of gameplay," but it is unclear if there will actually be significant mode-specific features that will help make those abbreviated contests more exciting in order to make up for the lost innings.

Standard nine-inning games in the series typically take around an hour to complete, so three-inning contests should take only about 20 minutes on average to finish.

For baseball fans who want to see the three-inning mode in action, they can check out another video released by the developers which features two, terrific homerun hitters squaring off.

A new "Settle It in The Show" video pits Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. against New York Yankees outfielder and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge in a three-inning game.

In the video, both Griffey and Judge manage to hit homeruns using their virtual counterparts. The decisive blow turns out to be a three-run homerun that Griffey hits in the top of the third inning. The game then ends with Judge grounding out to second.

Baseball fans all over the world will be able to try out "MLB The Show 18's" three-inning games for themselves starting March 27.