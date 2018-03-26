'MLB The Show 18' News: Season Mode Joins Online Franchise on the Cutting Room Floor

More than a few fans unhappy with the decision to remove Season mode

PlayStation official website The Season and Online Franchise modes are not included inside 'MLB The Show 18'

Developers have spent plenty of time touting all the new features that are included in "MLB The Show 18," but it is worth noting that there are also some staple offerings missing from this year's installment of the series.

For instance, it was discovered just recently that Season mode is not going to be provided to the players, according to a recent report from Operation Sports.

Fans who pre-ordered the game were able to start playing it on March 23 and upon doing so, they found out that Season mode had been removed from the available gameplay offerings.

The removal of the Season mode is not sitting well with some fans, due in part to the developers stealthily just taking it out of the game instead of announcing it beforehand.

While it's hard to determine exactly how popular the Season mode is among fans, it's clear from the comments on that Operation Sports article that there are folks who enjoy this feature of the game and are disappointed by its disappearance.

In response to the fans unhappy over the removal of Season mode, one of the developers shared things players can do to replicate the experiences that feature offered while playing Franchise mode.

The developer noted that players can go to Franchise mode and turn off GM contracts and also have the CPU automatically handle the player development tasks and GM responsibilities.

Still, some fans are noting that things are not exactly the same, especially since Season mode offered a simpler experience that allowed players to just focus on playing the games while their stats piled up.

The Season mode is the second major gameplay offering to be removed from "MLB The Show 18."

Previously, developers announced that Online Franchise mode is not going to be a part of this year's game. Developers noted that the mode was removed because they wanted to focus more on improving and stabilizing the game's online infrastructure.

Back when that was first announced, many players similarly expressed their disappointment over the move.

Over on Reddit, some fans noted that they were frustrated by the decision to cut Online Franchise mode, and there are also those who are not pleased with the developers announcing the move so close to the final release date.

Now, it is worth noting that the developers have not completely ruled out the possibility of Online Franchise mode ever returning in future installments of the series, so maybe fans can still do something about that, especially if they make it known that they are not happy with that decision.

As for Season mode, given its unannounced departure from the game, it's unclear exactly what the developers have in mind for it in the future and whether they still intend to bring it back in some capacity at some point or if it is gone from the series for good.

While some baseball fans have already been able to check out "MLB The Show 18," those who did not pre-order the game can get it from stores starting March 27.