'MLB The Show 18' News: Still Time Left to Take Advantage of Available Pre-Order Bonuses

Fans who pre-order the game from certain retailers will be able to take part in 'First Pitch Weekend'

PlayStation official website Babe Ruth will be featured inside 'MLB The Show 18'

"MLB The Show 18" is already launching later this month, but there is still time left for baseball fans to benefit from the pre-order bonuses being offered.

Probably the most significant bonus being offered for this year's installment of the series is access to what developers have dubbed as "First Pitch Weekend."

According to the listing for the game on PlayStation's official website, fans who pre-order it from Best Buy, GameStop, the PlayStation Store, Target or Walmart will be given access to "First Pitch Weekend." What that means is that fans who pre-order the game from one of those retailers will be able to start playing on March 23.

Since the regular release of the game is not until March 27, that means those who will pre-order from one of those retailers will be able to put in four full days of gameplay ahead of everyone else.

There are other pre-order bonuses being offered aside from early access.

Baseball fans who pre-order from the PlayStation Store will receive 10 Standard Packs as well as one Legend Card. An Aaron Judge Rookie Flashback Card usable for "MLB The Show 17" will also be provided along with 5,000 Stubs.

Fans who pre-order "MLB The Show 18" from GameStop, meanwhile, will receive a voucher for 10 Standard Packs and then five more on top of that, bringing the total amount of bonus Standard Packs up to 15. There is also a Legend Card coming to those pre-order from GameStop.

As seen on an earlier post on the PlayStation Blog, the fans who place their pre-orders at other retailers will get 10 Standard Packs and a Legend Card.

Once the game is released, fans can check out the numerous gameplay improvements that have been applied to make the game more realistic. Even the Road to The Show mode has been updated so that it can better simulate what it is like to go up the ranks as a baseball player.

More news about "MLB The Show 18" should be made available soon.