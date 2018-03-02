'MLB The Show 18' News: Trailer Confirms Several Additional Legends for the Game

PlayStation official website Babe Ruth is one of many legends who will be featured inside 'MLB The Show 18'

Baseball is a game that is steeped in history, and even the fans of today are well aware of the remarkable feats achieved by the legends of past eras. In "MLB The Show 18," baseball fans will be able to see once again just how incredible some of the sport's legends truly are.

A new trailer for the game offers quick looks at which legends will be featured.

Previously revealed legends like the New York Yankees' Babe Ruth, the Seattle Mariners' Ken Griffey Jr. and Frank Thomas of the Chicago White Sox can be seen in the trailer, and they are joined by a bunch of other familiar faces.

Forbes' contributor Brian Mazique went ahead and combed through the trailer, and he has provided a list which contains the names of the legends that were featured.

In addition to the three famous sluggers mentioned above, there are other mashers of yesteryear who will be reliving their glory days inside "MLB The Show 18."

"The Splendid Splinter" Ted Williams is going to don his number 9 jersey for the Boston Red Sox again. "Mr. October" Reggie Jackson will be capable of hitting some clutch shots as well.

Terrific infielders like Joe Morgan, Ozzie Smith and the one and only Jackie Robinson are back and ready to make the dazzling plays on the diamond.

Inner-circle Hall of Famers like Johnny Bench and Mike Schmidt will also bring their well-rounded games to "MLB The Show 18."

The trailer also showed off a number of legendary pitchers, including Bob Feller, Tom Seaver and Nolan Ryan.

As Mazique noted, the legends included in the game can be featured in different modes.

Previously, developers also revealed that they were adding three new teams made up of legends, and each squad contains players from specific eras.

More details about other legends who will be featured in "MLB The Show 18" should be made available soon.