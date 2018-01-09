MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Alex Cobb Turned Down a Three-Year, $42-Million Offer From the Cubs

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Alex Cobb began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in Alex Cobb. That much is clear and it has been established since the start of the offseason. But up until now, the former Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher remains a free agent.

To the general public, the Cubs don't seem to be making any progress in their pursuit of Cobb. However, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan has recently reported that they have actually offered the veteran pitcher a three-year, $42 million deal. Unfortunately, Cobb decided to turn it down.

Previous reports have indicated that he's asking for $20 million a year, so the Cubs may have to improve their offer if they want him to join them.

"If Cobb's $20 million figure is simply a negotiating tactic, then he'd be in a good position based on this Cubs offer. Something in the $16-to-$18 million range is a more appropriate number for Cobb, as well as being a number in between what's been offered and what he wants," Whitney McIntosh said in her column for SB Nation.

In spite of this, observers still believe that the Cubs remain Cobb's most likely destination because of his relationship with manager Joe Maddon and new pitching coach Jim Hickey. Maddon was the manager for the Rays from 2006 to 2014, and Hickey was the club's pitching coach from 2006 to 2017.

Drew Smyly, Cobb's former teammate with the Rays, also signed a two-year deal with the Cubs last month and he's hoping to recruit Cobb as well.

"I think any team would be pumped to have Alex Cobb," Smyly said, via MLB.com. "I would love for him to sign with Chicago. As soon as I became a Ray, he's been one of my better friends. We just hit it off and connected," he continued.

Cobb had 128 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched last season. He went 12–10 with a 3.66 earned run average (ERA) in 29 games.