MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Boston Red Sox Offered J. D. Martinez a Five-Year, $125-Million Deal

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a two run home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sept. 4, 2017.

As the free agent market continues to develop at a historically slow pace, the Boston Red Sox have kept free agent right fielder J. D. Martinez on their radar and they have reportedly tabled a substantial contract offer for his services.

According to the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman, the Red Sox are believed to have offered Martinez a five-year contract worth approximately $125 million. As noted by Silverman, that's similar to what five-time All-Star Josh Hamilton received from the Los Angeles Angels back in 2012.

Well, it appears the Red Sox have stepped up their efforts to convince Martinez to join them. ESPN's Buster Olney had previously reported that they offered him a contract in the five-year, $100-million range.

Martinez posted a 0.303/0.376/0.690 slash line in 119 games with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks last season, and he also recorded 45 home runs, 104 runs batted in and 26 doubles in 489 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski may have repeatedly said he's content with the roster they have right now, but club chairman Tom Werner has recently admitted that they have been in touch with Martinez. However, nothing is imminent at the moment.

"We are in active negotiations with J.D. Martinez," Werner said, via the Boston Herald. "We're hopeful to make a deal. But as I've said it takes two people to make that deal," he continued.

Werner also explained that they haven't been very active in the free agent market lately because players have been asking for too much money.

"As a fan, I'm sure the fan would like us to make a big announcement," Werner stated.

"But as I said, we're one of the highest payrolls in baseball. At a certain point we have to exercise discipline. A lot has been written about players in their late 30s not performing as well as in their sweet spot, which we know is in their late 20s and early 30s," he added.