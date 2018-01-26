MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: José Reyes Inks One-Year Deal With the New York Mets

(Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam) José Reyes of the Dominican Republic celebrates in the dressing room after his team defeated Puerto Rico in the final to win the World Baseball Classic in San Francisco, March 19, 2013.

Looks like the New York Mets are bringing back veteran infielder José Reyes for another season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report that Reyes and the Mets have agreed in principle on a one-year contract. The deal hasn't been made official because it's pending a physical.

According to MLB Network's Anthony DiComo, the deal is worth two million dollars, but Reyes can earn an extra $500,000 in incentives.

The move doesn't come as a surprise because Reyes had already expressed his desire to stay with the organization at the end of last season.

"I never wanted to leave New York, but unfortunately that happened," Reyes said in September, via MLB.com. "I don't even want to leave now, the second time. Now, I'm at the end of my career. I'd love to end my career here as a New York Met," he added.

Reyes was named an All-Star on four occasions during his first stint with the Mets from 2003 to 2011, and he's the franchise's career leader in stolen bases and triples.

He is expected to fill a utility role with the club, which means the Mets are still looking for a starting second baseman.

"Back in New York, Reyes will serve as a substitute at second base, shortstop and third, and potentially even the outfield, if necessary. Although the Mets do not have a clear starting second baseman on their current roster, a source said they remain interested in signing one before Spring Training," DiComo wrote in his report.

Reyes posted a 0.246/0.315/0.413 slash line in 145 games with the Mets last season, and he also recorded 15 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 24 stolen bases, 25 doubles and seven triples in 561 innings pitched.

As for second base, the Mets have reportedly been targeting Neil Walker and Eduardo Nunez in free agency. They are interested in third baseman Todd Frazier as well with Asdrubal Cabrera potentially making the switch to second base if he joins. Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is also an option.