MLB Trade News: Andrew McCutchen Traded From Pirates to Giants

With the Pittsburgh Pirates on the rebuild, the team has just sent Andre McCutchen to his new team out west, to the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Jan. 15. The teams later took to social media to confirm the deal, which also got the Pirates Kyle Crick, Bryan Reynolds, and a bit of pool space in the trade.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was among the first to break the news that the Giants and Pirates have agreed to move McCutchen. "#SFGiants have agreed to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell The Athletic," the MLB reporter tweeted on the day of the trade.

Reuters/Jeff Haynes National League All-Star Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Shortly after, both teams took to Twitter to announce their new acquisitions, with the Giants listing off a list of accolades 31-year old McCutchen has collected over his career. In return, Pittsburgh got pitcher Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds, and $500,000 in international bonus pool space, according to Sporting News.

McCutchen's best years might be behind him, but his power has remained a factor for the Pirates, enough for the team to pick up his one-year option for 2018 back in November. This year, last year of his contract, McCutchen is getting $14.75 million, likely as a right fielder.

In his 2017 season, McCutchen put out an impressive .279/.363/.486, with 28 home runs to go along with them. With the Giants more or less finding themselves with plenty of space, a good season from the 31-year old could earn him a new deal for the long term, as CBS Sports notes.

Along with Evan Longoria, Giants have acquired two franchise veterans to build up their roster, although projections have the new team improving by just a single win. Projected playoffs record looks much better with the new line-up, though, with their percentage rising to 16.1 percent, making them the top eighth favorite to win it all in the National League.