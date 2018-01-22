MLB Trade Rumors: Acquiring Chris Archer Should Be the Priority for the Minnesota Twins

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports Aug 20, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The 2017 season may have ended on a sour note for the Minnesota Twins, but after taking a step back to evaluate things, it is hard to look at that campaign as anything other than a success.

Not only did the team manage to qualify for the postseason, but many of the young players on the roster also enjoyed good seasons, and that bodes well for the franchise's immediate and long-term future.

The Twins cannot just stand pat and rely on internal improvement, however. They need to continue to build on a breakthrough season, and one way for them to do so is through adding a star pitcher.

Currently, the team's rotation is led by Ervin Santana and promising young starter Jose Berrios. However, the options are not quite ideal after those two, which could explain why recent rumors are hinting that the team may be eyeing a trade for a pitcher currently with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a recent article, MLB insider Jon Morosi noted that the Twins are regarded as a "possible landing spot for Archer" provided that they miss out on signing free agent Yu Darvish.

There is a case to be made for the Twins to go ahead and prioritize trying to trade for Archer instead of attempting to sign Darvish.

A plus for Archer is that acquiring him will not bust the team's budget whereas signing Darvish would likely mean the Twins will be done pursuing improvements.

The Twins will have to trade some of their better prospects in a deal for Archer, but they will likely still have talent left in the farm even in the aftermath of such a transaction.

It also helps that Archer is younger than Darvish. The Twins have some young core players, and should they need a little more time to fully realize their potential, it would serve the team well if their best starting pitcher is still in his prime by then.

Darvish would be a welcome addition if the Twins can somehow sign him, but if they have a chance to acquire Archer, that may be the move to make.