Reuters/Lance Iversen-USA Today Sports CA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) throws to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of their MLB baseball game at AT&T Park.

The Washington Nationals employ some of the best starting pitchers in the game in Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez. With Tanner Roark also on the team, the Nationals can boast a rotation that features star power and depth.

If the Nationals opted not to add another starting pitcher, they could probably still do pretty well next season and may even run away again with the National League East crown.

A new rumor is hinting though that the Nationals may not be content with having a great rotation that runs four-deep as they may be looking to sign another starter who can make that part of the team even more impressive.

In a recent report, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal passed along some information from Major League sources who mentioned that the Nationals were interested in right-handed starting pitcher Lance Lynn.

Lynn is not on the same level as Scherzer, Strasburg and Gonzalez, and he might not be able to climb to the same heights Roark already has earlier in his career, but the 30-year-old pitcher is a very solid guy to have in the rotation.

As seen in Baseball Reference, Lynn posted WAR (Wins Above Replacement) totals over three in 2014 and 2015. While an injury prevented him from hitting that mark in 2016, he pitched well enough last year that he seems to have recaptured his pre-injury form.

A pitcher capable of putting up numbers like that can pass for a good number three starter or a serviceable number two guy. With the Nationals, Lynn could slot in as a fourth or fifth starter and give his team a better chance to win by virtue of him being matched up against other fourth or fifth starters who are not quite as good.

The Nationals have not signed Lynn to a contract thus far, though they could benefit significantly from doing so.