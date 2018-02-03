Archer has been mentioned as a pitcher who could be traded throughout much of this offseason

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports Aug 20, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Even though the MLB offseason is now closer to its end than to its beginning, there are still teams out there seeking roster upgrades, particularly in the rotation.

For much of this offseason, current Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer has been mentioned as a player who pitching-needy teams could go after ahead of the 2018 campaign. And now, it seems that a new club has shown interest in adding the 29-year-old.

Over on Twitter, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Milwaukee Brewers "have had recent contact" with the Rays regarding Archer.

Notably, Rosenthal mentioned that a deal appears "unlikely," due in part to the Rays possibly not seeing either Brett Phillips or Domingo Santana as good centerpieces for a trade that would allow the Brewers to add an ace-type pitcher.

Still, even if the Brewers are unable to land Archer, there are other teams that could engage the Rays and try to trade for the pitcher.

Just last month, MLB insider Jon Morosi noted that the Minnesota Twins could be a landing spot for Archer if that franchise is unable to sign free agent pitcher Yu Darvish.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also reported last month that talks between the Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals "appear to have centered" on Archer, at least from the perspective of the latter team.

Last December, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the New York Yankees were also looking at Archer.

It certainly seems like there is a market for Archer, and perhaps the Rays are just biding their time and waiting patiently for the best offer to emerge before they sign off on a deal.

Archer remains a member of the Rays for now, but baseball fans should not be surprised if he ends up being moved elsewhere just before the 2018 regular season gets underway.