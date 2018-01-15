MLB Trade Rumors: Arizona Diamondbacks Continue to Pursue Orioles' Manny Machado

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park, May 1, 2017.

It appears that the Arizona Diamondbacks still haven't given up on their pursuit of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Diamondbacks are "the most persistent" among all of the teams interested in acquiring Machado and they are willing to move him to shortstop if they get him. Nothing is imminent, though.

The Diamondbacks are reportedly willing to ship second baseman Brandon Drury and top pitching Anthony Banda to Baltimore for Machado, but the Orioles are asking for more and Rosenthal has noted that Arizona may not necessary assets to complete the deal.

Previous reports have indicated that the Orioles weren't happy with the offers they have been getting, so the Diamondbacks would have to put together a really good package if they want to entice Baltimore to pull the trigger on a trade.

As mentioned by Rosenthal, the three-time All-Star would be a "fascinating addition" for the Diamondbacks as they make another playoff push.

"The D-backs are coming off a playoff appearance and may feel there is an opportunity to capitalize on with the Dodgers trying to keep their payroll down in 2018. They also have a few players set to be free agents after the season and might want to make a push in 2018 before potentially losing guys like A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin," Larry Brown said in his column for Larry Brown Sports.

"Even though they would have to surrender prospects for Machado, they would stand a chance at recouping some value," he added.

Machado posted a 0.259/0.310/0.471 slash line in 156 games with the Orioles last season, and he also recorded 33 home runs, 95 runs batted in and 33 doubles in 690 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Machado and the Orioles have avoided arbitration by agreeing on a $16-million contract for the 2018 season.