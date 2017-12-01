MLB Trade Rumors: Asking Price for Jose Abreu May End Up Being Too High for Boston Red Sox

Abreu could be the everyday, power-hitting first baseman the Red Sox was missing last season

Reuters/Rick Osentoski Sep 21, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu (79) hits an RBI double in the third inning against... Rick Osentoski December 14, 2015 09:34pm EST

Though 2017 was the Year of the Homerun in Major League Baseball, there were a few teams that apparently did not get the memo. The Boston Red Sox was among those teams.

Unsurprisingly, it seems that the Red Sox would very much like to join in on all the homerun-hitting fun as well, with the latest rumors hinting that they may be looking to add one of the game's most fearsome sluggers.

Just recently, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox have discussed a potential trade involving first baseman Jose Abreu.

In just a few short years, Abreu has quickly turned himself into a true middle-of-the-order masher. Since making his debut in 2014, he has smashed a total of 124 homeruns and posted an impressive career slugging percentage of .524, as seen on Baseball-Reference.

For a team badly in need of homerun hitters like the Red Sox, Abreu would be an ideal fit.

However, a deal between the Red Sox and the White Sox is far from certain to happen at this point.

Reporting further on the matter in an article posted on FanRag Sports, Heyman noted that trade talks between the two sides apparently came to a bit of a standstill after the White Sox asked for a young Major Leaguer currently playing for the Red Sox to be included in the deal.

For the Red Sox to be a bit wary of parting with more young players is understandable after they nearly emptied their farm system last offseason in pursuit of stars.

If the Red Sox continue to trade away their talented youngsters, they might end up with an aging roster that could become more vulnerable to injuries or a simple erosion of skills.

Considering the rumored asking price for Abreu, the Red Sox may be better off going into free agency and signing one of the power hitters currently available, even if that means handing out a big-money contract to someone who may not remain a productive player for the entirety of it.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.