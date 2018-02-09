Reuters/Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a walk off RBI single against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Sept. 24, 2017.

It looks like the Boston Red Sox have been looking at other options in case they miss out on signing J.D. Martinez.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox have reportedly reached out to the Cleveland Indians earlier in the offseason to discuss a possible deal involving All-Star first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. Talks did not go very far, though, because Boston were reluctant to part ways with star center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

For now, Martinez remains their top choice, but negotiations have been in a stalemate for weeks now, and it seems the right fielder is starting to get frustrated.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has previously reported that Martinez was willing to "hold out" until he receives a better offer from the Red Sox. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is now saying that Martinez has grown tired of playing the waiting game.

"He also is telling people that he is fed up with the Red Sox's inflexibility and would rather sign with another club, sources say," Rosenthal said in his report.

"Perhaps Martinez is simply posturing. It's difficult to imagine why he would be upset with a team reportedly willing to give him a nine-figure deal. It's also difficult to imagine him saying no if the Red Sox improved their offer--which the team, sensing an absence of competition, evidently does not feel compelled to do," he continued.

The Red Sox are believed to have offered him a five-year deal worth around $125 million.

Martinez posted a 0.303/0.376/0.690 slash line in 119 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers last year, and he also had 104 runs batted in, 45 home runs, and 26 doubles in 489 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Heyman has reported that the Red Sox have also expressed interest in signing free agent first baseman Logan Morrison.