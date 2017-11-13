MLB Trade Rumors: Can the Boston Red Sox Reel in the Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton?

Red Sox 'definitely in play' for Stanton, according to a recent report

Reuters/Steve Mitchell May 16, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for an RBI single during the first inning... Steve Mitchell July 03, 2017 05:07pm EDT

Rarely does a slugger of Giancarlo Stanton's caliber reach the trade market. But now that recent rumors are hinting that the Miami Marlins are going to make him available, teams around the Majors are apparently interested in making an offer for the All-Star.

The Boston Red Sox may even be one of those teams looking to acquire Stanton.

A source spoken to recently by the Miami Herald's Clark Spencer shared that the Red Sox are "definitely in play" for Stanton. The insider even mentioned that trade talks between the two teams "may be heating up."

The Red Sox being interested in adding Stanton should not come as a surprise to anyone.

This past season featured all kinds of homerun records being shattered, but the Red Sox were among the very few teams who did not have the long ball as a prominent element of their offense.

Stanton could change that right away.

A healthy Stanton showed this past season that he had the kind of game-changing power that can inspire awe and annihilate pitching plans, which means he is the exact type of hitter the Red Sox desperately need to make their lineup more fearsome.

Given that the Red Sox have the financial might to take on Stanton's hefty contract, they may not even have to surrender much in the way of prospect capital in order to make a deal worthwhile for the Marlins.

If the Red Sox are willing to take on Stanton's full contract and also offer outfielder Andrew Benintendi or one of their top prospects in a trade, that package could prove impossible for other bidders to beat.

The Red Sox are no strangers to making big splashes in the trade market, and there is a real chance they could be looking to make yet another one this winter by being the team that acquires Stanton.