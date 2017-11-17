MLB Trade Rumors: Can the Los Angeles Angels Find a Way to Acquire Ian Kinsler?

Reuters/Kim Klement-USA Today Sports Apr 20, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) celebrates as he hits a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Los Angeles Angels finished just a few games shy of making the playoffs this past season, and with that shortcoming fresh on the minds of the team's decision-makers, they may already be thinking of ways to get over the hump in 2018.

One of the ways may even involve acquiring a new second baseman.

According to a recent report from Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the Angels "have been having extensive internal discussions" about potentially making a move for current Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Fenech added that this is nothing new, as he noted over on Twitter that the Angels' interest in acquiring Kinsler dated back to August.

The Angels having their eyes on Kinsler is also not surprising. The second basemen the team trotted out last year did not exactly do that much to distinguish themselves with impressive performances.

With the Angels looking to surround their superstar center fielder Mike Trout with more talent, them having an interest in acquiring Kinsler becomes easily understandable.

So, will the Angels actually be able to pull off a trade for the veteran middle infielder?

Considering that Kinsler is coming off one of his worst seasons and has only one year remaining on his current contract, it may not take much for the Angels to get him, which is a good thing for the team since they have one of the least impressive farm systems in all of baseball.

Another thing that could help the Angels get a deal done is that the Tigers are currently in rebuilding mode, which means they may not be too keen on giving plenty of at-bats to a player closer to the end of his career than to the start of it, which is the case with Kinsler.

In a way, both the Angels and the Tigers have reasons to be interested in making a deal involving Kinsler.

Kinsler is still a member of the Tigers at this point in time, but there is a chance that he may be wearing Angel red at the start of the 2018 season.