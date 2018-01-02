Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game, Aug. 7, 2016.

Coming off a disappointing showing in the National League Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs have approached this offseason with a clear intent to improve its roster.

Thus far, they have tackled the challenge of improving the lineup by signing free agents to bolster potential weak spots.

A recent rumor is hinting that the Cubs may be thinking about making a trade next, however, and the player they could be eyeing is current Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.

Late last month, MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that the Marlins were engaged in "active trade discussions" with other teams, with those talks involving J.T. Realmuto and the aforementioned Yelich.

Spotted recently, it seems like the Cubs may be one of those teams talking to the Marlins, at least according to a tweet from SportsMockery's Sean Sears. To be more specific, Sears noted that the Cubs are interested in Yelich, though the discussions have reportedly not gotten to the point where any kind of trade is imminent.

The Cubs being interested in adding Yelich is certainly understandable, as the 26-year-old is a highly productive player with a contract that is more than affordable especially for a big market team.

Still, interest alone is not going to get Yelich on the Cubs.

Given that the Marlins can also afford to just hang on to Yelich through the upcoming season, the franchise is likely looking for a significant prospect return in exchange for the outfielder, and that is where things can get difficult for the Cubs.

The Cubs have already traded away many of their better prospects in earlier deals, and their farm system now lacks the kind of high-ceiling youngsters that the Marlins would presumably want to receive in a deal.

Plus, if there are multiple teams talking to the Marlins about trading for Yelich, it is then possible that one of those franchises can put together a trade package that is better than anything the Cubs can present.

The Cubs may be interested in adding Yelich to the roster, but it may be very difficult for them to make that happen.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.