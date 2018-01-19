MLB Trade Rumors: Christian Yelich Wants the Miami Marlins to Trade Him Before Spring Training

(Photo: Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game.

Christian Yelich seems to be in a hurry to leave Miami.

Yelich's agent, Joe Longo, recently spoke with ESPN's Jerry Crasnick and he said the Marlins shouldn't delay the inevitable.

"They have a plan. I respect that plan, but that plan shouldn't include Christian at this point in his career. He's in the middle of the best years of his career, and having him be part of a 100-loss season is not really where [we] want to see him going," Longo said.

"The new ownership regime needs to get new parts into this plan and move forward, and he needs to get on with his career where he's got a chance to win. The big issue is him winning and winning now," he added.

During the interview, Longo also noted that Yelich's relationship with the Marlins was "irretrievably broken," and he said it would be for the best for both sides if the outfielder was traded before the start of spring training.

Longo does have a point because Yelich clearly doesn't want to be there and they can't afford to let him become a distraction while they are preparing for the upcoming season.

However, the Marlins are expected to hold on to Yelich until they find a trade partner that is willing to give them what they have been looking for.

According to Crasnick, the Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams that have asked about Yelich this offseason.

Meanwhile, MLB Network insider Peter Gammons has reported that the Marlins are asking the Atlanta Braves for Ronald Acuña in any deal involving Yelich. As noted by Gammons, the Braves are unlikely to part ways with their top outfield prospect.

Atlanta do have other assets so a deal is still possible if the Marlins are willing to lower their asking price.