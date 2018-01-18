MLB Trade Rumors: Christian Yelich's Agent Says Marlins Should Trade Him Before Spring Season Starts

Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game, Aug. 7, 2016.

An agent of Christian Yelich has revealed that the outfielder's relationship with the Marlins is now over. Agent Joe Longo previously hinted at the breakup, saying that their relationship had already turned sour, so the team should trade him before the start of the spring season.

On Tuesday, Longo told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, "The relationship between player and team is irretrievably broken. It's soured," adding that the new ownership group of the Marlins should be able to come up with trade plans for Yelich before the spring training kicks off.

According to Longo, the Marlins already have a plan for the next season, but he thinks Yelich should not be part of that plan. "I respect that plan, but that plan shouldn't include Christian at this point in his career. He's in the middle of the best years of his career, and having him be part of a 100-loss season is not really where we want to see him going," said Longo.

Longo went on to explain that Yelich is part of the old ownership regime, and while the new ownership regime needs to get new parts to execute its plan and move forward, it should let Yelich move forward with his career where he has a greater chance to win. "The big issue is him winning and winning now," he said.

Longo also mentioned Yelich's love for Miami and his fans in the state, so having him report to spring training and trying to include him moving forward will be uncomfortable not only for the team but for Yelich as well. According to him, any plan involving Yelich just won't work, so the team should trade him the soonest time possible.

Aside from Yelich, catcher J.T. Realmuto and infielder Starlin Castro also previously expressed displeasure with the Marlins' recent roster teardown, giving hints that they would like to be traded.