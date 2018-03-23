MLB Trade Rumors: Could Danny Salazar Become a Future Member of the New York Yankees' Rotation?

New report reveals that the Yankees 'looked into' possibly dealing for Salazar

Reuters/Mark L. Baer-USA Today Sports Aug 17, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park.

It's no secret that the New York Yankees went into this soon-to-be-over offseason in search of more pitching.

They were linked to a variety of starting pitchers, but ultimately, the most they did for their rotation was to bring CC Sabathia back.

The Yankees' current rotation is good but can still be improved upon, which is why something that was reported recently is so interesting.

In a recent article, The New York Post's Joel Sherman noted that at one point this offseason, the Yankees "looked into" potentially making a move for current Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar.

So, if the Yankees checked in on Salazar this offseason, is it possible that they may do so again at some point if it turns out that they need to another starter?

What's so interesting about Salazar is that from a talent standpoint, few are on his level.

Per Baseball Reference, the righty struck out 145 batters in just 103 innings pitched last year, which is good for a strikeout per nine number of 12.7. For his career, Salazar is averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Of course, there's a reason why Salazar is not among the league's truly elite starting pitchers.

Impressive as his strikeout numbers may be, the fact that he hasn't ever pitched more than 185 innings over the course of a regular season cannot be overlooked.

This all means that trading for Salazar would be a big risk for the Yankees.

In all likelihood, the Indians will want some really good prospects back for Salazar because of his talent level, but it would be hard for the Yankees to give up that kind of package not knowing if the 28-year-old is going to stay healthy.

Additionally, there's no guarantee that the Indians will even look to trade Salazar, especially since they are expected to be a contender for the World Series this year.

At one point during this upcoming season, the Yankees may find that they can benefit from adding another starting pitcher, but it doesn't seem like Salazar will be that player.