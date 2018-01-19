MLB Trade Rumors: Could the New York Yankees End Up Dealing Jacoby Ellsbury to an NL West Team?

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jacoby Ellsbury with the New York Yankees last season

As currently constructed, the New York Yankees look like they can contend for the World Series.

The team has power up and down the lineup, ace-level pitchers in the rotation and solid mid-rotation types as well. Their bullpen has the potential to be historically great, and they have prospects remaining on the farm who can be called up to make the team even more formidable.

If the Yankees opted not to make another move this offseason, they would still have a pretty good shot at going all the way this year. Still, they probably would not mind rounding out the roster a little better, particularly in the outfield.

Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are the players expected to get the bulk of the available outfield innings, and that probably means that Jacoby Ellsbury, an established Major Leaguer, is not going to have an obvious path to a consistent playing time.

That is not exactly ideal for Ellbury and for the Yankees as well, as he is still slated to make big money for a few more seasons.

It seems like a trade is needed to resolve this matter, but completing one is easier said than done.

The aforementioned money remaining on Ellsbury's deal combined with his no-trade clause make him tough to move, and to make a deal happen, the Yankees would need to find a team that could use a centerfielder like Ellsbury who may also be able to afford at least some of the money remaining on his deal.

In a recent article, The New York Post's Joel Sherman put forth an interesting idea, one that would involve the Yankees trading Ellsbury to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Ian Desmond.

Sherman noted that the hypothetical deal makes sense since the Rockies could use Ellsbury as another outfielder and insurance for a potential Charlie Blackmon exodus, while the Yankees could get a versatile player who could benefit from a change of scenery.

Considering that both players still have plenty of money coming to them over the next few years, the trade could essentially serve as a swap of expensive players who no longer fit well with their current teams.

If that hypothetical deal cannot be worked out, perhaps the Yankees could turn to another National League West team in the San Francisco Giants.

In an earlier article, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noted that Ellsbury may be willing to waive his no-trade clause for some teams, and the Giants could be among them.

Since then, the Giants have traded for outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but with the former Pittsburgh Pirate expected to occupy a corner, there may still be room for Ellsbury.

Ellsbury is still with the Yankees, but there may still be a chance that he ends up with an NL West team before this offseason is over.