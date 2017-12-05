MLB Trade Rumors: Dealing Daniel Norris Could Be Something the Detroit Tigers Consider in the Future

Reuters/Kevin Jairaj Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in... Kevin Jairaj October 19, 2015 10:17pm EDT

The Detroit Tigers are in full rebuild mode after the team's performance last season.

Coming off a 64-98 2017 campaign that featured more than its fair share of lowlights, the Tigers have now turned their attention to acquiring young players who can serve as the foundational pieces for the next great iteration of the team.

As part of their rebuild, the Tigers have made it known that they are open to dealing even the better players on their roster.

They already said goodbye to long-time Tiger Justin Verlander during the 2017 season, and there is a chance that the rotation may continue to change as more starting pitchers are moved.

For his part, general manager Al Avila is not shying away from discussing the team's rebuild.

According to FanGraphs' David Laurila, Avila shed more light on what the franchise intends to do with their young starters while attending the General Managers' Meetings in Orlando.

At the event, Avila touted the youth of their starting pitchers Daniel Norris, Michael Fulmer and Matt Boyd. He indicated that the three could still be with the team when it is ready to contend in a few years, while also acknowledging that they could be included in future trades as well.

Norris, in particular, seems like an interesting trade candidate should the Tigers decide to move in that direction.

Once considered one of the game's top pitching prospects during his days with the Toronto Blue Jays, Norris has thus far been unable to put together a stellar season at the Major League level. He looked like he was putting things together back in 2016, but he followed up that decent year with an unimpressive 2017 campaign.

The Tigers would be selling low on him if they attempted to trade him now, so in all likelihood, they will probably go into the 2018 season with him on the roster and see if he can bounce back and regain some trade value.

Norris will be one of the more important players on the Tigers this season, as fans and members of the front office will be watching closely to see if he can be a foundational piece, a trade asset or perhaps even claim a different role entirely.

