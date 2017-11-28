MLB Trade Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Reportedly Prefers a Move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, But Will a Deal Be Made?

Reuters/Steve Mitchell May 16, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for an RBI single during the first inning... Steve Mitchell July 03, 2017 05:07pm EDT

There is a new development in the ongoing Giancarlo Stanton trade drama, as the star slugger has reportedly named which team he would like to be dealt to.

According to a recent report from MLB insider Jon Morosi, Stanton has named the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team he would prefer to be traded to.

Unlike in most trade negotiations, Stanton's input matters a great deal here since he has a full no-trade clause. If he does not want to go to the team that the Miami Marlins want to send him to, then no deal will be made.

So, with Stanton reportedly making it known that he wants to go to the Dodgers, does that mean that a deal between the reigning National League champs and the Marlins will be made?

Well, it is not very clear at this point.

The Dodgers could probably make a deal right now if they really wanted to. They currently have six top 100 prospects, as seen on MLB.com, which means they have the young players the Marlins would likely want in exchange for Stanton.

The issue though appears to be related to Stanton's hefty contract.

As Morosi noted, the Dodgers may need to make some luxury tax payments next season, and that is without Stanton's salary on the books. In all likelihood, their tax bill would only skyrocket if they added him.

Still, Stanton seems to be the kind of player who is worth paying the luxury tax for. When the slugger is locked in, he can carry an offense single-handedly, and he is still squarely in his physical prime.

It will cost a lot for the Dodgers to acquire Stanton, but their reward for forking over the prospects and tax payments could be a hitter that helps them capture that elusive World Series title.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.