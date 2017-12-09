MLB Trade Rumors: Is Now the Time for the Baltimore Orioles to Deal Manny Machado?

Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports May 1, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.

After struggling through much of the 2000s, the Baltimore Orioles have turned things around this decade, and third baseman Manny Machado has played a huge role in the franchise's resurgence.

Since making his debut back in 2012, Machado has been a fixture in the Orioles' lineup and with good reason.

Machado boasts an All-Star-caliber career slash line of 279/329/476, per Baseball Reference, and when combined with the spectacular brand of defense he plays at third base, it is no stretch to say that he is one of the best players in the Majors.

Unfortunately for the Orioles, there's a chance that Machado may not be long for the team. Machado can enter free agency at the end of the 2018 season, and there are rumblings that he could take his thrilling talents elsewhere.

It's a nightmare scenario for a franchise and a fanbase that has fallen in love with the 25-year-old, but things don't necessarily have to turn out that way.

Instead of watching this situation unfold, the Orioles can do something, like trading him for instance.

That scenario is probably hard to digest for Orioles fans but it seems as though the members of the team's front office are at least not dismissing the idea.

In a recent report, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noted that the Orioles "have received a couple calls of inquiry" related to Machado. Heyman does state that the Orioles are not shopping their current third baseman, although they may listen to proposals.

Understandably, the Orioles would like to keep Machado if possible, but letting this season play out and hoping that he decides to stay just seems like too great of a risk for them to take.

The Orioles don't have a deep farm system at the moment and they would likely want to address that. They could do so by trading Machado now.

Sure, trading Machado this offseason will significantly hurt the team's chances of making the playoffs next season, but the prospects they could get back in return for him, may help them contend in the not-too-distant future.

Trading Machado is something the Orioles may not want to do, but the move may be the right one for them to make.