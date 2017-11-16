MLB Trade Rumors: Is There a Chance That the Miami Marlins Will End Up Not Dealing Giancarlo Stanton?

Reuters/Steve Mitchell May 16, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for an RBI single during the first inning... Steve Mitchell July 03, 2017 05:07pm EDT

The Miami Marlins are not typically the team in the center of the baseball world, but that is where they find themselves now this offseason.

The main reason for why that is so is because rumors have continually hinted that the team will be looking to make deals this offseason. Specifically, rumors have indicated that they may be open to trading several of their best players, including superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

For years, Stanton showed enough flashes to suggest that he could become the best and most feared hitter in the Majors. And at long last, he put it together this past season as he smashed an impressive 59 homers to go along with an eye-popping 281/376/631 slash line, as seen on Baseball-Reference.

Still, the trade rumors persisted, and even suggested that the Marlins were looking to cut payroll and form a new foundation. Dealing Stanton would help the team make great progress on both goals, and so, while trading a player at the peak of his powers may seem strange, it could still make sense and work out for the franchise.

Rival teams have wasted no time expressing their interest in acquiring Stanton too, with Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noting that eight teams were believed to be in the running for him.

There are certainly all kinds of signs pointing to the Marlins eventually trading Stanton, but before fans start penciling him into the lineups of their favorite teams, they should know that a deal is still not guaranteed to be made.

One reason for why Stanton may not be traded could be because the Marlins were simply asking for too much in return for him, with ESPN's Buster Olney reporting that "some rival execs view the Marlins' prospect asking price for Giancarlo Stanton as shockingly high and somewhat out of touch with reality."

Furthermore, even new team owner Derek Jeter indicated recently that Stanton being traded was not guaranteed to happen. Jeter told members of the media recently that while "there are some financial things we have to get in order," the way they go about doing so has not been determined at this point, ESPN reported.

It is certainly possible that some team can come in and blow away the Marlins with a trade offer they cannot refuse and they end up dealing Stanton, but then again, the chance remains that Stanton, by virtue of his ability and popularity, will be someone the team decides is worth hanging on to, even given his sizable contract.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.