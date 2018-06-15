The right-hander could be the best player on the market if the New York Mets decide to make him available

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jacob deGrom with the New York Mets back in 2015

The two New York-based MLB teams – the Mets and the Yankees – are going in opposite directions thus far this season.

While the Yankees are thriving and challenging for the best record in baseball, the Mets are floundering and they are drifting farther and farther from a playoff spot, let alone the NL East division title.

The Yankees are widely expected to make the playoffs again this year, while the Mets may be out of the race by August.

The Yankees have climbed to the top of the standings by relying on their power bats and power relievers.

Aaron Judge is having another great season after a record-breaking rookie campaign, while the newest Baby Bombers Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar have fared well in their new surroundings thus far.

Flamethrowers Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman are holding down the latter innings and dominating opposing batters in the process.

Still, even though the Yankees have played exceptionally well up to this point and many of their position players and relievers have either lived up to or exceeded expectations, the roster still has flaws.

To be more specific, the rotation is a weak spot for the Yankees.

Ace Luis Severino is already one of the best pitchers in baseball, but whenever he isn't starting games, the Yankees are vulnerable.

That's why the Yankees are now looking to add starting pitchers.

Even the club's managing general partner, Hal Steinbrenner, recently said that there's "definitely a need" for starting pitching, per a report from MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

That is where the Mets can be brought back into the conversation.

While this season has not gone well for the Mets as a whole, one of their starting pitchers is enjoying an excellent campaign so far, with that being Jacob deGrom.

The right-hander is on pace to post the best season of his career this year, and if the Mets ever decide to make him available via trade, the offers are sure to come pouring in.

Perhaps one of those offers could even come from the Yankees.

At least one member of the Yankees seems to be onboard with the idea.

According to a recent report from The New York Post's Dan Martin, current Yankee and former Met Neil Walker is confident that deGrom would have no trouble pitching for the Yankees, hinting that his competitiveness and pitching IQ would allow the soon to be 30-year-old to succeed wherever he goes.

So, should the Yankees start asking the Mets about deGrom now?

Well, they can try, but there's no guarantee that talks will lead anywhere.

Whether it makes sense from a baseball standpoint or not, the rivalry between the Mets and Yankees may prevent any trade between the two sides from getting done.

The Mets are not exactly keen on helping their in-state rivals shore up a weakness and the members of the Yankees' front office may shudder at the thought of one of their prospects starring for their long-time foes.

Even though the Mets should actually consider the Yankees as a serious trading partner because the AL East squad features some high-upside prospects in the Minor Leagues, they may take a lesser deal from another franchise rather than deal deGrom to their rivals.

Walker's probably right in that deGrom can continue to succeed with the Yankees, but unless the righty joins the team in free agency someday, baseball fans may never really know if that is the case.