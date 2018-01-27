MLB Trade Rumors: J.T. Realmuto Could Fill in the Washington Nationals' Last Remaining Roster Hole

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park.

The Washington Nationals can boast about having one of the best rosters in all of baseball.

The team's rotation features high-end arms such as Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, and the once leaky bullpen has been patched up and even reinforced by the acquisition of reliable relievers.

When it comes to position players, the Nationals are not lacking in stars as well.

Infielders Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy are among the game's best pure hitters, while first baseman Ryan Zimmerman provides a good dose of power. Shortstop Trea Turner is dynamic both on offense and defense.

Outfielders Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton are on-base machines, while the third outfield spot can be occupied by either Howie Kendrick or Michael A. Taylor, both decent players who can fare well given the opportunity.

It is arguably the most complete roster from top to bottom in the Majors, but if there is one glaring hole, it has to be at catcher.

Expected starter Matt Wieters put together a lackluster first season with the Nationals in 2017, and his backups have not really flashed the type of potential which would suggest that they should be given the everyday job as well.

This could explain why recent rumors are hinting that the Nationals are looking to add a talented catcher currently employed by a division rival.

The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo recently shared some information that came from a "person with knowledge of the team's thinking" that indicated the Nationals "remain interested in Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto."

Realmuto would be an ideal acquisition for the Nationals as he has spent the last few seasons establishing himself as one of the best catchers in the game. On top of that, he is arbitration-eligible for three more seasons, which means he will not cost a lot to keep around.

The Nationals are making a big push this year, as they are aiming to finally move past the Division Series and hopefully gain a shot at winning the World Series. Adding Realmuto would give the team a better shot at accomplishing their goals for this season.

For now, no deal between the Marlins and Nationals has been agreed upon, but this situation bears watching for the remainder of this offseason.