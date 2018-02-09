MLB Trade Rumors: Jake Odorizzi Remains a Possible Acquisition for the Minnesota Twins

Twins have been interested in adding Odorizzi dating back to last year

Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports Apr 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.

The Minnesota Twins still need to make a splash.

After a surprising and feel-good 2017 campaign, the Twins have some forward momentum, but they are at risk of squandering that if they cannot add talent to a core group of high-upside youngsters.

The Twins seem to be aware of that as well, with recent rumors hinting that they are looking to upgrade their rotation.

In a recent article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted that the Twins were considering adding pitchers Jake Odorizzi and Collin McHugh of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros respectively.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Twins have been linked to Odorizzi.

Back in November, Twins beat writer for the Pioneer Press Mike Berardino reported that the Twins have talked to the Rays about potentially acquiring the aforementioned pitcher.

That the Twins have apparently maintained their interest in Odorizzi for this long is quite notable and a possible sign that they may just be waiting until the last possible moment before they attempt to close a deal for him.

Another possible reason for why the Twins have remained interested in acquiring Odorizzi for this long without actually making a move could be because they are still waiting for another situation to be resolved.

The Twins are reportedly one of the teams trying to sign star free agent pitcher Yu Darvish. Thus far, Darvish has yet to tip his hand with regards to where he is going, but he could make his decision soon.

Should Darvish sign with the Twins, the team may be content to go into the 2018 season with a rotation headlined by the ace pitcher. Then again, the team could still go after Odorizzi since their lineup could benefit from more than just one new addition.

The Twins have a bright future due in large part to their core of good, young players, and they can improve their present situation as well by adding pitchers like Darvish and Odorizzi.