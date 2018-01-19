MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Harrison Wants the Pittsburgh Pirates to Trade Him

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit for a single by American League infielder Yonder Alonso (not pictured) of the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning during the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park.

Josh Harrison has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but after seeing the club trade away franchise star Andrew McCutchen and ace Gerrit Cole, the two-time All-Star has decided that it might be for the best if he's dealt as well.

"My passion for Pittsburgh, what it has MEANT to me, what it MEANS to me, can never be questioned," Harrison said in a statement, via The Athletic.

"I love this city, I love the fans, I love my teammates. Saying that, the GM is on record as saying, 'When we get back to postseason-caliber baseball, we would love our fans to come back out.' If indeed the team does not expect to contend this year or next, perhaps it would be better for all involved, that I also am traded," he continued.

Harrison has posted a 0.272/0.339/0.432 slash line in 128 games with the Pirates last season, and he has also recorded 16 home runs (career high), 47 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases and 26 doubles in 542 innings pitched. Harrison is slated to earn $10 million next season, and the contract he signed back in 2015 also has club options for 2019 ($10.5 million) and 2020 ($11.5 million).

Meanwhile, MLB Network's Jon Morosi says that Harrison has "immense value" in the trade market so a handful of clubs probably gave the Pirates a call when they heard about the utility star's desire to leave. According to TribLIVE, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers are among the clubs that have expressed interest in acquiring him.

Morosi has also noted that his versatility makes him a good fit for the Yankees and the Mets.

Harrison played primarily at second base and third base during his tenure with the Pirates, but he has seen some action in the outfield as well.