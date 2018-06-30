Moustakas has been a positive contributor both on offense and defense this season for the Kansas City Royals

Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III Mike Moustakas waits for a pitch to be thrown

From 2011 to 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals were fixtures in the National League playoffs and during the 2000s, they only missed the postseason thrice.

Ever since the year 2000, the Cardinals have not missed the postseason for more than two years in a row, but this season, they are on track to change that.

The Cardinals are looking up at the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in their own division, and in the Wild Card race, the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are competing with them for the final playoff spot.

If the Cardinals want to avoid missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year, they will need to bring in reinforcements, and they may be set to do exactly that.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals "have renewed interest" in acquiring Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Moustakas will be able to help the Cardinals both with his bat and his glove.

Moustakas is still not drawing a ton of walks but that can be overlooked given the kind of power he's flashed this year. According to Baseball Reference, Moustakas also has positive defensive wins above replacement (WAR) this season, so the Cardinals can pencil him into the lineup and not worry about him being a liability.

The Cardinals should have little trouble putting together a package that the Royals will accept for Moustakas, and the asking price for him will likely not be that high as well since he could end up only being a rental player.

Moustakas is not the biggest name available on this year's trade market, but he is still someone who can help a team out. The Cardinals need a boost for the stretch run, and Moustakas may very well be the player to provide it.