MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins' J.T. Realmuto Heading to Nationals?

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park.

After the exit of his fellow Miami Marlins Dee Gordon, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, and Christian Yelich, it is now speculated that JT Realmuto may follow suit as he has expressed that he wants his way out of the team.

The Marlins may lose another player as rumors about Reamulto leaving the team and wanting to be traded continue to grow louder. According to reports, the player's agent, Jeff Barry, has revealed that Reamulto wants to be the next player to be traded before the training begins this Spring.

"No matter how his arbitration hearing turned out, J.T.'s preference remains the same. He would like to be traded to another organization before spring training so he has an opportunity to compete for a championship," Barry said in an interview with The Miami Herald.

While Barry did not mention any specific team, it is now speculated that Realmuto wants to join Washington National's roster of players. After all, earlier reports claimed that the Nationals are interested in Realmuto, thanks to his ability to slide in while catching, which makes him a better player than the others that the team currently has under its ward.

However, some can't help but be pessimistic whether Realmuto can find his way out of the Marlins. After all, he is under contract with his current team until 2020. As he has the ability to work with the younger pitching staff that Marlin has, some believe that his current team will not let him go.

While the two factors can dictate a higher price for teams interested in Realmuto, Nationals included, some opine that hope is not lost at all. For some, if Realmuto himself and Barry make more noise, the Marlins may eventually be left with no choice but to eventually give in to what the player wants.