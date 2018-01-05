Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park.

The Miami Marlins trading their best players has been a theme in this offseason, and recently, rumors have been hinting that two more members of their roster are drawing interest from rival clubs.

First off, it was reported previously that the Marlins are now open to listening to trade offers for both outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Well, it now seems that the Marlins have at least two teams they can listen closely to.

The Atlanta Braves are one of those teams, with MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi reporting that the Marlins' National League East rival is interested in trading for both Realmuto and Yelich.

Then, not long after that, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro passed along some information shared by sources who revealed that the Washington Nationals were also interested in trading for either Realmuto or Yelich or even for both players. The Nationals also play in the NL East.

It is interesting that the Braves and Nationals are reportedly locked on the same trade targets, as the two franchises differ in terms of how competitive they are expected to be next season.

The Braves are still in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild, while the Nationals are looking to finally break through and even win the World Series. That two teams at such different points in the competitive landscape are interested in the same aforementioned Marlins speaks to how good those players are.

Realmuto in particular would be a good addition for either the Braves or the Nationals.

If the Braves manage to acquire Realmuto, he can become the team's long-term catcher. Also, given that he is still just 26 years old, he can continue to grow together with the other younger players.

If the Nationals are able to add Realmuto, they then suddenly have another good hitter to feature in their lineup, one who also fills one of their few roster holes.

For now, it does not seem like one of the two teams is pulling ahead and a deal may also take time to develop.

The Braves and Nationals are now chasing the same prospects, however, and it will be interesting to see how this matter gets resolved.