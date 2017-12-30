MLB Trade Rumors: Miami Marlins Should Have Little Trouble Trying to Move J.T. Realmuto

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park.

Just when it seemed like the Miami Marlins were finally done with trading away their better players, recent reports indicate that they may have a few more big moves left to make, and one of those could involve catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Over on Twitter, MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that the Marlins were engaged in "active trade discussions" with different teams, and one of the players being talked about in those conversations is Realmuto.

Though he was not as famous as the other players who the Marlins have already traded this offseason – Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners, Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees and Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals – there are likely teams around the Majors more interested in adding Realmuto.

The catcher's position is typically one of the tougher spots to fill for any Major League team since very few players are capable of being a good defender, handling a pitching staff and still remaining productive at the plate.

While only the pitchers Realmuto has worked with can attest to how adept he is at handling that aspect of the job, the numbers on his Baseball Reference page suggest that he is a solid defender as well as a good and still improving hitter.

It does not hurt Realmuto's appeal that he is still arbitration-eligible for three more seasons, which means that a team that trades for him will not have to absorb an onerous contract.

The market is huge for a player like Realmuto, as any team with an opening at catcher, be they a contender or not, can consider giving up good prospects in a trade for him as a worthwhile investment to make that beneficial right away and still continue to pay dividends in the future.

Realmuto can contribute regardless of which team he goes to, and the main reason why a trade involving him may take a while to materialize will not be because the Marlins are lacking interested trade partners, but because the franchise is busy sorting out which team is offering the best players in return.