MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers Interested in Marlins' Christian Yelich

(Photo: Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)/ Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game, Aug. 7, 2016.

The Milwaukee Brewers seem to be quite busy lately as they look to upgrade their roster for a playoff run next season.

Days after they made a contract offer to free agent starting pitcher Yu Darvish, the Brewers are at it again, and this time they are looking to bring in an outfielder via trade.

According to SiriusXM's Craig Mish, the Brewers have reportedly put together a trade package for the Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich, but no deal is imminent at the moment. MLB Network's Joe Frisaro also reported the same thing and he added that the Marlins have expressed interest in getting top outfield prospect Lewis Brinson in return for Yelich.

Well, as noted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt and several others, the Brewers are unlikely to part ways with Brinson.

"They wouldn't part with him last year in trade discussions for White Sox lefty Jose Quintana or Oakland righty Sonny Gray, who instead were traded to the Cubs and Yankees, respectively," Haudricourt said.

The Brewers do have other assets that may interest the Marlins like outfielders Domingo Santana, Keon Broxton and Brett Phillips just to name a few.

Reviewing the Brew's Trevor Hooth also likes the idea of acquiring Yelich even if they have to give up one of their promising outfielders.

"Why would the team want to rely on Brett Phillips, Lewis Brinson, or even Domingo Santana on the strength of potential or one solid year? They should not have to. That is where getting a player like Yelich would allow flexibility in trades. He is proven. That means less risk in a deal," Hooth said.

Yelich posted a 0.282/0.369/0.439 slash line in 156 games last season, and he also had 18 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 81 runs batted in and 36 doubles in 695 plate appearances.