MLB Trade Rumors: Minnesota Twins Get Jake Odorizzi

Tampa Bay Rays have just announced that they are sending Jake Odorizzi to the Minnesota Twins, in exchange for Jermaine Palacios. The right-handed pitcher stayed with the Rays for five years, putting together a 3.82 ERA and a FIP of 4.22 over that time.

In return for parting with their starting pitcher, the Rays are getting Jermaine Palacios, a shortstop potential who was a promising player during his time with the Florida State League last year, as SBNation Drays Bay notes.

With the Twins getting Odorizzi, the team's front office has placed Michael Pineda on their disabled list for 60 days to save their new acquisition a roster spot, as MLB Trade Rumors pointed out.

Jake Odorizzi has been a hot commodity in the MLB trade scene this winter, owing to his affordable two-year contract and a solid track record as a starting pitcher. Teams including the Orioles, Brewers, and the Yankees have been mentioned at one point or another as being interested in him, as well as the Angels, Phillies, and Nationals.

Odorizzi's last two years in control is worth $6.3 million this 2018 season, making him one of the better deals that even a mid or small market team, like the Twins, can easily take in. The pitcher won part of his deal by recently taking it from the Rays in an arbitration hearing, which makes this transfer a fresh start for Odorizzi.

Aside from the starting pitcher, Minnesota has also been negotiating with the Rays for Chris Archer, another trade prospect, although one that the Rays is asking more for owing to his remaining four years of a very team-friendly contract.

With a new starting pitcher onboard, the Twins are now in better shape rotations-wise, and just in time for the upcoming Opening Day, too.