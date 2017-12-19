MLB Trade Rumors: Moving Chris Archer Now Makes Sense for the Tampa Bay Rays

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports

After going on a terrific run to end the 00s and getting off to a good start this decade, the Tampa Bay Rays now find themselves again looking up at the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, the two juggernauts of the American League East.

The Rays are fresh off their fourth consecutive losing season, and they are not exactly being hailed as a team that can break through in 2018.

Things are not all bad for the Rays, however.

Some good draft selections and trades have replenished a previously thinning farm system, and those young prospects offer hope that better days are ahead for the Rays.

The Rays could be doing more to position themselves better for the future, however, and that includes making one deal in particular.

Rumors have been hinting for a while now that the Rays may be open to trading Chris Archer, and recently, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times even identified teams that have shown interest in acquiring the 29-year-old pitcher.

With quite a few teams expressing interest in acquiring Archer, now is the time for the Rays to negotiate and find the best offer.

By trading Archer now, the Rays could further strengthen their farm system, since they are in a position to ask for a lot in exchange for their talented starter.

Archer is squarely in his prime, and since a team trading for him could have him on the roster until the end of the 2021 if it is so desired, the Rays should demand a king's ransom in return. It helps the Rays that some of those reportedly interested in Archer have good farm systems themselves, so they can pay the prospect price if they really wanted to.

The Rays are in a good spot here with regards to Archer, but they should not delay making a trade for too long, especially since completing it would be very beneficial to them.