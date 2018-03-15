MLB Trade Rumors: New York Mets Moving Juan Lagares Still Possible at This Point

Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports Sep 26, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares sits in the dugout in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The 2018 MLB regular season is set to begin two weeks from now, and while most teams may already have their rosters set, there are others who may still have moves to make. Case in point, the New York Mets may still have one more trade left to make before the curtain rises on the 2018 season.

According to a report from the New York Post's Mike Puma, the Mets have been on the receiving end of some phone calls about outfielder Juan Lagares recently.

Apparently, the Mets have not ruled out the idea of trading Lagares too.

Lagares may not be a star player in the Majors, but he's still someone who can contribute positively especially when he's out there snagging flyballs.

Both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs note that Lagares offers value as an outfielder, and the fact that he can play center field just serves to makes him a better option to have out there.

Maybe Lagares shouldn't be a primary starter for a team, but he could excel as a fourth outfielder and late-inning defensive replacement particularly for those teams that will be looking to contend this season.

So, should baseball fans expect a trade involving Lagares to be made over the coming days and weeks?

It's certainly possible because the Mets are open to the idea. On top of that, with the Mets having a mildly intriguing player in Brandon Nimmo who can also start in center, they can trade Lagares for prospects and know that they have someone who can take over for him.

Still, because it is so late in the offseason, the Mets may come to the conclusion that they are better off holding on to Lagares now and seeing what kind of start they get off to.

Even if they don't move Lagares ahead of opening day, it's likely that they will still be able to move him if they want to near the trading deadline.

Lagares is on the trading block now, and there's a chance he could stay there in the coming weeks and months.