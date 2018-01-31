MLB Trade Rumors: New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates Still Discussing Potential Josh Harrison Deal

(Photo: Reuters/Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) is forced out by Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (right) on a fielder's choice during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field, Sept. 25, 2015.

Looks like the New York Mets are still looking into the possibility of acquiring versatile infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The New York Post's Mike Puma has reported that the Mets have stayed in contact with the Pirates as they continue to talk about a potential deal involving Harrison. He also noted that the club prefers to sign a free agent, but they may have to wait for the market to develop to do so.

"Mets are continuing dialogue with Pirates about Josh Harrison, but still believe a free agent addition is more likely. And that may not happen until the bigger names are off the board," Puma said.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, talks between the two clubs stalled because the Mets reportedly didn't want to part ways with promising outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Rosenthal would also reveal that the Mets are eyeing Todd Frazier, Eduardo Núñez and Neil Walker.

After the Pirates parted ways with Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen earlier this month, many have speculated that it was only a matter of time before Harrison was shipped as well. The two-time All-Star would also confirm that he wants the Pirates to trade him.

"Baseball is a business and I understand that trades are part of the business," Harrison said in a statement released to The Athletic two weeks ago.

"If indeed the team does not expect to contend this year or next, perhaps it would be better for all involved, that I also am traded. I want what is best for the organization that gave me a chance to be a Big Leaguer," he added.

Harrison has recorded a career-high 16 home runs in 128 games with the Pirates last season, and he also had 12 stolen bases, 47 runs batted in and 26 doubles in 542 innings pitched. The veteran utility man owns a 0.272/0.339/0.432 slash line.