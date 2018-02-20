MLB Trade Rumors: New York Mets Processing Two-Year Deal With Jason Vargas, Source Says

Reuters/Noah K. Murray The New York Mets have signed a two-year deal with Jason Vargas.

The New York Mets are in the works of closing a two-year contract with left-hander Jason Vargas.

Fanrag Sports confirmed from a source close to the deal that the New York Mets have placed a deal to have Vargas be part of their team for two years. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets have already sealed the deal with Vargas and are just waiting for a physical.

Aside from confirming the two-year deal, DiComo cited a few factors why Vargas is a huge asset for the New York Mets right now.

"Obviously, Vargas gives the Mets a ton of rotation stability given the injury risks of other guys. He made 32 starts, pitched 179.2 IP last year for the Royals," DiComo revealed on Twitter.

This two-year deal with the Mets is expected to yield Vargas a total of $16 million, as well as an additional $1.5 million per year through innings-based incentives. The New York Mets definitely paid the price to improve their roster with Vargas' addition.

The New York Mets run their best with Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Matt Harvey, and Noah Syndergaard. But the team has been having a hard time keeping a healthy rotation. Hopefully, Vargas will be the perfect stabilizer to their roster.

Vargas coming in as a New York Met reunites him with his former coach, Dave Eiland, when they were both under the Kansas City Royals.

The Mets newcomer has an impressive track record, winning 18 games for the Kansas City Royals last year with an earned run average (ERA) of 4.16, NJ.com reports. Aside from that, his peers speak highly of his playing ethics.

Vargas is reportedly a leader and was built to be one his entire life. He was first seen with the potential to lead back in 2004, when he was just starting out his career as a college pitcher at Long Beach State on the Apple Valley, California.