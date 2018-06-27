MLB Trade Rumors: New York Yankees May Have to Pay a Steep Price If They Want to Acquire J.A. Happ

Happ has been remarkably consistent throughout much of this season for the Toronto Blue Jays

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison J.A. Happ pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2016

The New York Yankees have managed to become one of the top teams in the Majors even though their rotation has been dealing with some issues lately.

Masahiro Tanaka and Jordan Montgomery are currently sidelined with injuries. Veteran CC Sabathia has been just okay, while youngsters Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga have shown promise but could probably use more time getting better in the Minor Leagues. As for Sonny Gray, well, many Yankee fans probably wouldn't mind getting a mulligan on last year's trade for him.

Luis Severino has been the lone member of the rotation who has truly excelled this season, and if the Yankees want to improve their chances of winning the World Series this year, they need to add another starting pitcher.

That's why they have been linked a lot to Toronto Blue Jays' lefty J.A. Happ lately.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, any deal for Happ will likely be costly.

In a recent article, NJ.com's Mike Rosenstein pointed to some reasons for why the Blue Jays will ask a lot from the Yankees if they want to acquire Happ.

Rosenstein pointed to Happ's consistency as one of the reasons.

Happ has been remarkably dependable for the Blue Jays this year, with a lone blowup outing back in May being the only poor start on his Baseball Reference game log.

Rosenstein also noted that the Yankees will not be the only ones going after Happ and this is what the rumors have been hinting at.

According to a recent report from the Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons, the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners seem to be interested in acquiring Happ as well.

Other factors that could drive up the price for the Yankees include the possibility that only a few quality starters will make it to the trade market and of course, there's probably some kind of trade tax that has to be taken into account whenever two division rivals are trying to make a deal.

Happ will likely be a costly acquisition for the Yankees, but they may pay that price anyway knowing that they have a real shot at winning the championship this year.