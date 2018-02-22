MLB Trade Rumors: New York Yankees To Look For Starting Pitcher During Summer's Trade Season

Facebook/New York Yankees The New York Yankees are rumored to add a starter pitcher to their roster of players once the MLB trade season arrives this summer.

After acquiring Brandon Drury from the Diamondbacks in a three-team trade earlier this week, the New York Yankees are expected to boost its chances by adding a difference-making starting pitcher on its roster of players once the trade market opens this summer.

While the Yankees are still fresh from their success in acquiring Drury, the team is said to enter a period of brief hiatus in terms of trade and acquisition for now. However, NJ.com opines that things will be different once summer sets in as the team will be once again active in acquiring new players to increase its chances of dominating the Major League Baseball in its upcoming season.

It is believed that one possible name that can end up as the Yankees starting pitcher is Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels. NJ.com believes that the Texas baseball team is headed for another losing season, and this can mean that there is a possibility for Hamels to be traded off. After all, the 34-year old Rangers needs to bounce back after an uncharacteristic 4.20 ERA in 2017, and the Yankees may give him that opportunity.

Apart from Hamels, it is also believed that Madison Bumgarner is another possible starting pitcher candidate for the Yankees. While this seems impossible at this point as the San Francisco baseball team are bent on recapturing glory, anything can happen, and Bumgarner may find himself in a trade list. As he is dominant, lefty, and young, it is believed that Bumgarner can be the perfect pitcher the Yankees are looking for.

Another possible candidate for a Yankees trade is James Paxton. While the Seattle Mariners' player is currently injured, he is included on ESPN's one of seven starting pitchers named to the AL All-Star team. In the event that the Mariner's fall back of the second wild-card race, NJ.com believes that he will be one big name in the trade market this summer, and Yankees may just go for him as well.