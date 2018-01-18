MLB Trade Rumors: Next Star Pitcher To Be Moved Could Be the Tampa Bay Rays' Chris Archer

New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals among teams that could be interested in acquiring Archer

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports Aug 20, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

In the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Pirates trading Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros, MLB fans and analysts alike are trying to figure out which star pitcher could be moved next. There is no obvious choice for that designation, though it may be worth keeping an eye on current Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.

Archer has been mentioned as a player the Rays could consider moving if the franchise decides to go into full rebuild mode.

The team-friendly dollar amounts included in Archer's contract mean that even a team with an already large payroll can still seriously consider trading for him.

Perhaps that is why the New York Yankees have been pointed to as a team that could trade for Archer.

Back in December, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Bill Brink reported that the Yankees were "looking" at Archer, and that was back when Cole was still on the trading block.

With Cole off the market, maybe the Yankees will ramp up their pursuit of Archer.

The Yankees may have some competition in the Archer market, however.

In a recent article, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that talks between the Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals "appear to have centered" on Archer, at least from the perspective of the latter team.

It would be interesting if the Yankees and Cardinals end up getting into a heated race for who could land Archer.

If the Yankees and Cardinals really wanted to acquire Archer, both clubs could probably put together offers featuring elite prospects right now that the Rays would be hard-pressed to refuse - which is why it is worth watching what those two teams do next.

Archer is still with the Rays for now, but that can still change this offseason.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.