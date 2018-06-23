MLB Trade Rumors: Numerous Contenders Have Their Sights Set on the Toronto Blue Jays J.A. Happ

Happ could end up being the best starting pitcher moved during this year's trading deadline

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison J.A. Happ pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2016

Every year, there are playoff hopefuls in the Majors that end up needing to add starting pitchers ahead of the stretch run, and 2018 is expected to be no different.

At this point, the starting pitching market is still not fully formed, but there are rumblings that at least one currently excelling member of the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation could be made available.

The pitcher in question is none other than 35-year-old lefty J.A. Happ.

Happ is far from being a household name, and even the more attentive baseball fans may struggle to say just how he's done these past few years. To put it another way, he's gone under the radar, but the lack of publicity should not take anything away from how well he's pitched these past few years.

Happ has compiled 8.1 wins above replacement (WAR) over his last two seasons with the Blue Jays, per Baseball Reference, and he's on pace for another highly productive campaign this season.

Teams around the Majors are well aware of how Happ's been pitching, and per a recent article from the Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons, at least four teams may be interested in adding the southpaw. The four teams are the American League's Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees along with the National League's Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Even with more than a month to go before the trading deadline, several teams are already being linked to Happ, and it really wouldn't be surprising if more teams joined the discussion in the near future.

Starting pitching may not be as valued as it once was, but teams still know that they will be hard-pressed to win the World Series if they are just relying on bullpen arms to get them there.

Starting pitchers like Happ can still make a difference for any team, and that is why baseball fans should expect to hear his name mentioned in more trade rumors moving forward.