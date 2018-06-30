MLB Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies May Be Willing to Move Top Prospects for Manny Machado

Giving up a lot to acquire Machado could be a risky move since he will be a free agent at the end of the season

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Manny Machado getting ready to make a play on a live ball

The Philadelphia Phillies have managed to emerge as a competitive team this season, even though they have not gotten that much out of their position players.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez and center fielder Odubel Herrera are the closest the Phillies have to star position players, but they may look to change that with a trade.

The Phillies being interested in acquiring current Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado is nothing new.

What is new is the rumor hinting that the Phillies could be open to giving up a lot to acquire Machado.

According to an article from FanCred Sports' Jon Heyman, the Phillies may be willing to surrender some of their better prospects if it means getting Machado.

A "person with Phillies connections" spoken to by Heyman hinted that the franchise is "amenable" to dealing their top pitching prospects.

To be more specific, the Phillies may consider trading Enyel De Los Santos, Adonis Medina and even Sixto Sanchez. MLB.com has Medina as the Phillies' number two prospect, while Sanchez is the organization's top guy and 24th overall across the Minor Leagues.

It's worth noting that Machado is a free agent this offseason, so if the Phillies trade someone like Medina or Sanchez, they may be giving up an elite prospect for a player who could leave town in the winter.

For the Phillies, a deal like that is incredibly risky.

Still, it wouldn't be that surprising if the Phillies went ahead and traded one of their top prospects for Machado anyway.

Years of losing have been hard on the fans, and while the team has been better this season, things could go south in the second half if they don't add to the team.

Machado is likely going to be the best player who will be made available via trade this offseason, and the Phillies appear very determined to secure his services.