With rumors about the Pittsburgh Pirates going through a rebuilding swirling around, utility man Josh Harrison recently expressed his interest to be traded. Harrison is currently the team's longest-tenured player, and he admitted that he's not pleased that the Pirates had to trade Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen.

The Pirates' recent move to trade away two of its most valuable players — Cole and McCutchen — did not sit well with fans. The trade rumor had been around for weeks, so the decision to trade away the two did not come as a surprise for fans. However, that does not make it any less tough to swallow. In fact, even Pirates players are not happy with the team's decision on Cole and McCutchen.

Earlier this week, in a statement released to The Atlantic, Harrison suggested being traded as well. Responding to fans who had been questioning him about the trade of Cole and McCutchen, he said he understands that trades are part of the business. However, he's sad that he had to lose two of his closest friends in the game. "Cole and Clutch were not just friends, they were the best pitcher and best position player on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, I am the most tenured member of the Pirates, I want to win, I want to contend, I want to win championships in 2018, 2019 and beyond," he said.

Harrison went on to say that while no one can question his passion for the Pittsburgh Pirates, if the team does not expect to contend this year, then it would be better if the team also trades him. "I want what is best for the organization that gave me a chance to be a Big Leaguer," he said.

On Saturday, Pirates traded Cole to the Houston Astros and, on Monday, outfielder McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. Even before their trades, Harrison has been the subject of trade rumors all winter, so it's highly likely that he might be the next to be traded away.