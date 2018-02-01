MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Eyes Signing J.D. Martinez

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (right) is greeted at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park, Aug. 12, 2015.

With the Red Sox reportedly measuring the market for J.D. Martinez, it looks like the team is not giving up on signing the free agent outfielder anytime soon. According to reports, the Red Sox still have their eyes on the 30-year-old Martinez, so they are trying to read the market for him.

Currently, the team is at its five-year offer in the $125 million to $130 million range. As for Martinez, there have reportedly been no offers for the outfielder yet except for the Red Sox, so the team is hopeful that they're going to get the big-time outfielder.

According to reports, the Red Sox are now working on the assumption that they need to go beyond the $197 million luxury tax in order to sign Martinez. They want to get the slugger free agent so bad that this desire outweighs their desire to prevent themselves from going over the limit.

Just recently, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts won his arbitration case over the team and would, therefore, earn $10.5 million for this year's season. The Boston Globe noted that the Red Sox and Betts could not find the midway point in their negotiations, so they decided to let the arbitration panel settle the score. Following the arbitration, the Red Sox indicated that they would have to exceed the luxury tax threshold in order to have a slugger. In 2017, the Red Sox were 26th in slugging percentage.

As the Red Sox eyes a slugger, the team is setting its sights on Martinez. The Red Sox reportedly wants to make Martinez a DH, while some teams are looking at him as a right fielder.

With MLB's free-agent market still on a standstill, prominent big-name players remain available to sign, including Martinez. It remains to be seen how the Red Sox's offer would work for him.